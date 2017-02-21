Vidya Balan to star opposite Rajinikanth in Kabali offshoot?

Vidya Balan and Rajinikanth Vidya Balan and Rajinikanth

As the pre-production work of superstar Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith’s next is underway, the latest news is that Bollywood queen Vidya Balan is said to be the front-runner to star opposite Thaliavaar. It is also heard that the makers are in talks with Vidya about the dates for the film.

This will also mark her debut into Kollywood in a lead role as well as the first time she will be starring with Rajinikanth. The yet-to-be film is the second collaboration of Rajinikanth and Ranjith. The actor-director duo delivered 2016’s biggest blockbuster, Kabali.

More from the world of Entertainment:

This film is also special for another reason as it will be bankrolled by Rajinikanth’s celebrity son-in-law Dhanush. The actor will be bankrolling the project under his home production banner Wunderbar Films. Dhanush said he was proud and honoured to bankroll a Rajinikanth film, which will begin post the completion of India’s biggest sci-fi movie, 2.0.

Reports suggest that Dhanush had instantly liked Ranjith’s idea for another Rajinikanth film and decided to produce it. Reports say that the film will be an interesting take on Rajinikanth’s Kabali character. However, it wouldn’t be a sequel to the film

Kabali is a gangster drama, featuring Rajinikanth in the title role. The film follows the story of an ageing don in Malaysia who seeks redemption, after coming out of jail, where he had been locked up for about 20 years. The film had Radhika Apte as the female lead along with Dhansika, Dinesh Ravi and among others in the pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with Shankar’s 2.0, a sequel to his 2010 film Enthiran. The actor finished dubbing for the film in Chennai under the guidance of Resul Pookutty, Oscar-winning sound designer. The film, which is being made with a whopping budget of 350-crore, will hit the screens worldwide this Diwali.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd