Vidya Balan neither confirmed nor denied her role opposite Rajinikanth in Kabali spin-off

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has neither confirmed nor denied her presence as the leading lady in an upcoming spin-off of Kabali starring megastar Rajinikanth, asking people to wait a while.

At the launch of the book "The Wrong Turn" by Sanjay Chopra and Namita Roy Ghos here, Vidya was asked about the buzz around the project. It is also heard that the makers are in talks with Vidya about the dates for the film.

Thus Vidya Balan told the media: “We will know in a while.” According to media reports, the film is currently in its pre-production stage.

If this happens, the film will also mark Vidya’s debut into Kollywood in a lead role as well as the first time she will be starring with Rajinikanth. The yet-to-be film is the second collaboration of Rajinikanth and Ranjith. The actor-director duo delivered 2016’s biggest blockbuster, Kabali.

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the release of Srijit Mukherji’s “Begum Jaan”. Besides that, she is looking forward to starting the shoot for Tumhari Sulu.

“Begum Jaan is releasing on April 14. After that, I’ll begin Tumhari Sulu. So, the preparations are going on,” Vidya said.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu is about a woman named Sulochana who is fondly known as Sulu. She lands herself an unexpected job as a feisty RJ and anchors a late night show.