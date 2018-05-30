Veteran Tamil filmmaker Muktha Srinivasan dies at 88

Director-producer Muktha Srinivasan Director-producer Muktha Srinivasan

Senior director and producer Muktha Srinivasan died on Tuesday in Chennai due to health issues. He was 88. Srinivasan helmed his first film Mudhalali in the year 1958. His directorial debut fetched him a National Award. He went on to direct more than 50 projects giving several memorable films with an array of stars such as Shivaji Ganesan, J Jayalalithaa, Gemini Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Naagesh and others. In fact, Gemini Ganesan was said to be his top pick in the 60s and Srinivasan has also directed the Gemini-Savitri pair in 1965 box office hit Poojaiku Vandha Malar.

Srinivasan has also extensively worked with Shivaji Ganesan, directing 11 films of the yesteryear thespian. Some of the memorable films from the duo are Andhaman Kadhali, Imayam, and Iru Medhaigai amid several others. He also gave Rajinikanth his monumental hit Polladhavan, which cemented the Superstar’s hold over the box office. Srinivasan’s film Suryagandhi starring Jayalalithaa is touted to be his best film.

The veteran filmmaker was also instrumental in introducing several talents to the industry. One such iconic find was the actor-comedian Nagesh in the 1959 film Thamarai Kulam. He is also credited to have introduced the legendary lyricist Vaali to the tinsel town. Srinivasan is also the producer of Mani Ratnam’s Nayagan featuring Kamal Haasan, one of the most celebrated Tamil films.

During his long, illustrious careers, Srinivasan has been the recipient of several awards and was also one of the founding members of the Tamil Film Producers’ Council, which he did on MG Ramachandran’s request. The last film he directed was Brahmachari starring Nizhalgal Ravi and Gauthami in 1992. Several celebrities have taken to social media to pay tributes to the veteran filmmaker.

