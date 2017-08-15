Veteran Tamil actor Shanmugasundaram passes away, celebrities, fans express condolences

Tamil actor Shanmugasundaram dies in Chennai Tamil actor Shanmugasundaram dies in Chennai

Popular Tamil actor Shanmugasundaram passed away on Tuesday due to prolonged illness. He was 77. The veteran character and comedy artist, who had been suffering from age related ailments, died this morning following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Chennai.

Shanmugasundaram made his acting debut with Ratha Thilagam in 1963 and has acted in over 100 films in his career. He has shared screen space with several generations of actors, from legendary Sivaji Ganesan to up-and-coming actors of today’s Tamil cinema. He was last seen in Simbu’s Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan. One of the memorable roles in his career was in 1989 film Karagattakaaran. He had played actress Kanaka’s father.

After playing serious, including villain roles in his career, he was appearing mostly in comedy roles in the recent past. He shot to fame among the young audience after playing a gullible and cricket-illiterate politician in director Venkat Prabhu’s superhit comedy film Chennai 60028.

Venkat took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the passing of his favourite actor. “Actor, uncle, thatha, friend and more.. My fav cult actor mr shanmugasundaram is no more! He was part of all my movies! May his soul RIP (sic),” he posted on his Twitter page.

He also reprised his iconic politician role in Venkat’s sequel to Chennai 60028.

“Carnan, karakatakaran, chennai28. The journey was indeed long. As long as cricket is there u will be remembered RIP #ShanmugaSundaram (sic),” wrote Nithin Sathya, who played a key role in Chennai 60028 film series.

Fans and celebrities have been offering condolences on Twitter over the death of Shanmugasundaram.

