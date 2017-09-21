Veteran art director GK passes away

Veteran art director GK aka Gopi Kanth passed away. Veteran art director GK aka Gopi Kanth passed away.

Veteran art director Gopi Kanth, or GK as he is popularly known, passed away on Thursday in the wee hours of Thursday due to a heart ailment.

He had been admitted at the Apollo Hospital, Greams Road on Saturday where he breathed his last. GK was 60. The body was taken to his house at Valasaravakam for mourning. The art director has worked in more than 200 films including Superstar Rajinikanth’s Baba and Arunachalam. GK had also won the state award for best art director for the movie Arunachalam. He has also worked with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in Avvai Shanmugi and Vijay in Sivakasi and Thiruppachi. The veteran art director has also acted in films and television series.

The last rites are likely to happen around 4 pm. GK is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Several members from the film fraternity have expressed their condolences. DMK MLA and film distributor JK Anbazhagan also tweeted his condolences. “Heart is disheartening to hear the demise of my friend, Art Director Mr.GK. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIPGK,” he said. Actor Sarath Kumar tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences to the family of GK, An art director of excellence & a good friend. RIP!”.

Heartfelt condolences to the family of GK, An art director of excellence & a good friend. RIP! — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) September 21, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing away of noted art director GK. Worked in a lot of projects with him,a great loss to the industry. — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) September 21, 2017

His wife Actor Radhika Sarathkumar had also tweeted: “Sad to hear about the passing away of noted art director GK. Worked in a lot of projects with him, a great loss to the industry.”

