Venkat Prabhu’s Party begins, the director set to serve a heady cocktail. See photos

Venkat Prabhu’s next directorial venture, after the success of Chennai 600028 II, is titled Party. The filmmakers had already released the first look of the film and the multi-starrer has piqued the interest of Venkat Prabhu’s fans. The man is well-known for churning out successful entertainers that is loaded with humour, something that can even be considered a signature style. So, of course, the expectations on his next film is high. This is the director’s eighth film, and as usual, he has chosen to go with his dependable team. A few of them have been on his camp since the beginning of his career as a directorial.

Present at the mahurat were “Chennai Sharks” – the team from the director’s successful debut. Music director Premgi, who is also Venkat Prabhu’s brother, and other crew members of the film were present. The leading ladies of the film – Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Pethuraj and other female cast members seem to be absent from this party/pooja.

Venkat Prabhu took to his official Twitter account to share pictures and wrote, “Padathukku pooja potta #party vepaanga!! But 1st time #party ke poojai potrukkom!!! #partywithvp #vp8 @TSivaAmma @Premgiamaren #partybegins.” He expresses how people usually give a party after they announce a movie with an initial pooja ceremony, but this time around, they have organised the ceremony after the party was announced.

The film stars Jai, Jayaram, Sampath, Shiva, Chandran, Sanchita Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nasser in lead roles. The tagline of the film produced by T. Siva is ‘A Venkat Prabhu hangover’. We wonder what kind of a cocktail Venkat Prabhu is serving this time. The team is looking forward to a rocking shoot from what we can see!

