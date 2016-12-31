Velaiyilla Pattathari 2: After Gupt, Kajol to play villain in Dhanush film

Kajol to play a negitive role in Dhanush’s VIP 2 Kajol to play a negitive role in Dhanush’s VIP 2

The upcoming sequel to 2014 film Velaiyilla Pattathari has created quite a buzz in the industry due to its filmmakers’ choice of casting Bollywood actor Kajol in an important role along with Dhanush. While everyone was wondering what kind of character will she be playing in her comeback Tamil film, the buzz is that she will be essaying a negative role.

If speculations are to be believed, the film titled VIP 2 will also mark Kajol’s return to playing an antagonist after Gupt. She successfully proved her caliber by pulling off a negative character of an obsessive lover in Rajiv Rai’s Gupt, which in return brought her a lot of awards and recognition. She became the first female actor to be nominated in the category of a negative role and won the filmfare award in 1998 for the same.

Earlier this month, Kajol officially confirmed that she is part of the VIP 2 project. And she also shared pictures from the initial photo-shoot of her upcoming south Indian film.

VIP 2 marks Kajol’s comeback in Tamil after two decades. Her last Tamil film was 1997 Minsara Kanavu, in which she shared screen space with Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva. The film was a commercial and critical hit. With Academy-award winner AR Rahman’s music, all songs went on to become chartbusters. And Kajol had won the hearts of the Tamil film audience too with her performance in songs like Vennilavae, Poo Pookum Osai and Manna Madurai.

Kajol was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dilwale, which came out in 2015.

Dhanush, meanwhile, is not new to dealing with onscreen female villains. Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala had played a negative role in Dhanush’s 2011 film Mappillai. VIP 2, directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, will be shot in Tamil and Telugu and both versions will be released simultaneously. The film went on the floors earlier this month with the blessings of superstar Rajinikanth and it will be co-produced by V Creations along with Wunderbar Films.

