Velaikkaran teaser: Sivakarthikeyan-Nayanthara film is full of promises. Watch video

Sivakarthikeyan-Nayanthara film Velaikkaran is full of promises Sivakarthikeyan-Nayanthara film Velaikkaran is full of promises

The much-awaited teaser of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Velaikkaran was released on Monday. Frank Underwood once famously said in hit series House of Cards that “When you don’t like the way table is set, turn over the table.” The upcoming film also follows a similar wisdom. Going by the teaser, the film revolves around the struggles of a man, played by Siva, who makes efforts to bring about a change in the corrupt system of the country. What’s he fighting against, well we don’t know yet. But the teaser promises an intense action film with a social message.

Velaikkaran marks the maiden association between Siva and director Mohan Raja, whose previous outing Thani Oruvan became one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil in 2015. It is also for the first time that Siva will be seen romancing ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara in the film.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil also makes his debut in Tamil with this film. Judging from the teaser, he shares a warm relationship with Siva in the movie.

Just days back, the film’s second poster had revealed leaving the fans thoroughly intrigued and waiting for its release. The poster was released on Tuesday, coinciding with Fahadh’s birthday.

In a gesture for Fahadh on his birthday, the team also released the poster in Malayalam. Earlier, its previous poster had showed Sivakarthikeyan straddling the worlds of the prosperous and the downtrodden

Velaikkaran also stars Prakash Raj, Sneha, Rohini, RJ Balaji, Thambi Ramaiah, Yogi Babu, and Sathish. Bankrolled by RD Raja of 24AM Studios, Velaikkaran will hit the screens on September 29.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd