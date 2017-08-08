Velaikkaran second poster: The title logo catches our eye more than Sivakarthikeyan, Fahadh Faasil

Velaikkaran stars stars Sivakarthikeyan and Fahadh Faasil, Velaikkaran stars stars Sivakarthikeyan and Fahadh Faasil,

The second poster of Velaikkaran is out and it doesn’t reveal much. In fact, it is the title logo that catches one’s attention than more than actors Sivakarthikeyan and Fahadh Faasil.

The poster was released on Tuesday, coinciding with Fahadh’s birthday who is making his Tamil debut with Velaikkaran. In a gesture for Fahadh on his birthday, the team has also released the poster in Malayalam.

While the previous poster showed Sivakarthikeyan straddling the worlds of the prosperous and the downtrodden, the second poster doesn’t reveal anything new. We see both Sivakarthikeyan and Fahadh with serious faces, against a backdrop of slums. Fahadh is dressed formally while Shiva dons a casual attire, a reiteration of a suggestive battle between the have and have-nots.

The logo, however, looks interesting as a lot of symbols indicative of professions have been stylised to form the letters. We have a clenched fist, mike, cog, screw, spanner, star and a computer mouse – indicative of different professions and industries. Is it a battle between the blue-collar jobs and the white-collar jobs? We will have to see.

Another face which is missing is Nayanthara or the Lady Superstar as she is fondly called by her fans. Interestingly, the actor has not been featured in both the posters released by the team. She has been paired with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time.

Velaikkaran is being directed by Mohan Raja, whose last film Thani Oruvan was a massive hit. The director is known for his ventures with his brother Jayam Ravi. After Velayudham with Vijay, this is the second movie for the director with a different actor.

The film also has a strong cast with Prakash Raj, Sneha, Rohini, RJ Balaji, Thambi Ramaiah, Yogi Babu and Sathish. The film is produced by 24AM studios which had also produced Remo, Sivakarthikeyan’s last venture.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd