Velaikkaran first look poster: Sivakarthikeyan all set to deliver a social message. See photo

Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran first look is out Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran first look is out

The much-awaited first look poster of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Velaikkaran was released on Monday. Director Mohan Raja unveiled the poster while thanking the audience for making his previous film Thani Oruvan a big hit. “Inspired frm ur blessings nd love for Thanioruvan,I am elated to present u the first look of my next,indeed a prestigious one #VelaikkaranFL,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

The poster of Velaikkaran shows the two sides of a city suggesting that the film deals with the age-old conflict between the haves and the have-nots. While one section of people lives in slums and extreme poverty, on the other side are swanky buildings, fancy cars and factories that indicate a software industry boom and industrialisation.

The film is expected to show Siva in a different avatar, who has so far thrived either on comedy or romance. The film deals with a serious social issue and has a message. The shooting took place in Mumbai, Pune and Malaysia and is fast nearing completion.

The first look of the film was earlier expected to release on May 1 coinciding with the International Workers’ Day. However, the release was delayed along with the release of the film. The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer was scheduled to hit the screens in August. Now it has been slated for September 29 release targeting the Puja holidays.

Velaikkaran marks the maiden association between Sivakarthikeyan and Mohan Raja. The actor-director duo has been basking on the success of their previous outings. While Thani Oruvan became one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil in 2015, Sivakarthikeyan’s Remo last year took the box office by storm, putting its lead actor in the league of big boys of Tamil cinema. It is also for the first time, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen romancing ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara in the film.

Inspired frm ur blessings nd love for Thanioruvan,I am elated to present u the first look of my next,indeed a prestigious one #VelaikkaranFL pic.twitter.com/pOpXOqREq5 — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) June 5, 2017

Besides Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara, Mohan Raja directorial has a huge star cast, including Prakash Raj, Sneha, Rohini, RJ Balaji, Thambi Ramaiah, Yogi Babu, and Sathish. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam A-lister Fahadh Faasil. Velaikkaran is bankrolled by RD Raja of 24AM Studios, who had also produced the actor’s latest blockbuster Remo.

