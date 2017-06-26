Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2 or VIP 2’s Dooram Nillu song video: Dhanush, Kajol battle for supremacy on dance floor. Watch video

VIP 2’s Dooram Nillu music video is out VIP 2’s Dooram Nillu music video is out

The makers of Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2, aka VIP 2, indeed know how to keep the buzz around the upcoming film alive. The music video titled Dooram Nillu featuring Dhanush and Kajol has been released and it captures the core plot of the film, which is Raghuvaran Vs Vasundhara.

The music video shows the rivalry between Raghuvaran (Dhanush) and Vasundhara (Kajol) as they both face off each other on the dance floor in what seems to be a battle of egos. The song is sung by Dhanush and Shakthisree Gopalan and composer Sean Roldan has written the song besides scoring the music for it. The music video has been released before the release of the film as a part of the promotional campaign to create some buzz. It was recently shot in Mumbai.

The makers of VIP 2 released the audio and trailer of the film on Sunday in Mumbai. The trailer also gives the glimpse of enmity between jobless engineer Raghuvaran and business tycoon Vasundhara. The film is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, who has also written the screenplay for the film. Besides playing the lead role, Dhanush has written the dialogues and story for the sequel to 2013 blockbuster of the same name. The filmmakers have retained the main star cast from the first film, including Vivek, Amala Paul and Samuthirakani.

VIP 2 marks the comeback of Kajol in Tamil cinema after a gap of 20 years. Dhanush’s home production banner Wunderbar Films has co-produced the film with V Creations and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on July 28.

