Sunny Leone is battle ready in Veermahadevi’s first look

The first look of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone’s upcoming south Indian film Veermahadevi was unveiled on Friday. The poster reveals the Jackpot actor’s warrior queen avatar set to the lead an army into battlefield. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual will also simultaneously release in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

While Sunny has appeared in several special songs in south Indian films in the past, Veermahadevi will mark Sunny’s debut as a lead actor down south.

The shooting of Veermahadevi is currently underway. Director VC Vadivudayan is said to be making Veermahadevi on a lavish budget. The filmmakers said the film will also have top-notch visual effects. Ponse Stephen is bankrolling the period drama and it will feature Navdeep as the main antagonist.

The filmmakers are also yet to reveal the details of the remaining star cast. At present, we don’t have details of the plot either.

Big-budget period fantasy dramas have become a sure-shot formula to dominate the south Indian box office since Baahubali: The Beginning. Period films with women protagonists are also finding a lot of takers among movie buffs. Anushka Sharma has been among the few female actors who have tasted success playing royalty. Her period drama Rudhramadevi was one of the biggest hits of 2015. The same year her film Baahubali was also released. Disha Patani will also be seen playing a warrior prince in multilingual south Indian project Sangamithra.

