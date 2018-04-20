Taramani fame Vasanth Ravi signs his second film, Mysskin to play villain

Vasanth Ravi and Mysskin’s starrer is an action film, directed by Arun Matheswaran. Vasanth Ravi and Mysskin’s starrer is an action film, directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Director Mysskin who played the villain in Ram starrer Savarakathi is donning the antagonist’s hat again. This time, it would be opposite a hero that Ram introduced. Vasanth Ravi, who shot to fame with Ram’s Taramani, has now signed his second film with debutante Arun Matheswaran. Notably, Arun had earlier worked with Thiyagaraja Kumararaja and Pushkar-Gayathri.

According to media reports, Vasanth said, “I’ve known Arun for about a year. He was having this script for many years. It has gone to many stars and has finally landed with me, so I’m fortunate that way. Arun had first narrated a love story, but then he told me that I should do this script. I was hesitant because he had written it as a star film and I was unsure if it would suit me. He convinced me saying that anyone would suit this script and made me believe that I would be right for the role. It’s an action film, so different from Taramani. In fact, among the many offers that I’ve received post-Taramani, only a couple of them were action scripts. I wasn’t convinced about those, but I liked this one a lot. Mysskin sir is doing the antagonist’s role.”

Here is Vasanth Ravi’s tweet:

Finally, I am very happy to share out the news of my next project, it’s Pure Action film with Director Arun Matheswaran @lukukeku ; starring alongside with one of my fav director #Mysskin ; Music by @DarbukaSiva ; Produced by Manoj @crmk2012 and @RA_Studios_ ; PRO : @onlynikil 🌸 pic.twitter.com/aruxiC7FTz — Vasanth Ravi (@iamvasanthravi) April 18, 2018

The film will have music by Darbuka Siva.

Known for his stylised films, Mysskin’s last project as a filmmaker was the Vishal-starrer Thupparivaalan. The filmmaker has also recently announced his next directorial with Shantanu Bhagyaraj.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd