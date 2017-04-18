Varalaxmi slammed for trivialising kidnapping for movie promotions

A still from Varalaxmi’s upcoming film A still from Varalaxmi’s upcoming film

Twitter users on Tuesday were baffled by a picture that surfaced online showing actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar lying on a bed, with her hands tied and a gag over her mouth suggesting that she was in a very vulnerable position. To make the matter worse, celebrity PR Nikkil Murugan tweeted the picture using #VaralaxmiGotKidnapped, sending a shock wave among Twitterati.

Hours after her PR’s tweet, when people started expressing their concerns, Varalaxmi took to Twitter to clear the air over her alleged kidnapping, saying all the fuss was part of a movie promotional campaign. “I’m absolutely fine.. thank u for ur concern..it’s a part of our movie promotion.. announcement at 6pm..!!,” she wrote on her Twitter page. This move faced a backlash on social media for using serious issues like crime against a woman to promote their film.

After realising that the idea has backfired, the filmmakers went into the damage control mode. “Sweet surprise to @varusarath for her movie promotions…she wasn’t aware of this..All is well and always well for @varusarath,” tweeted Nikkil.

“I wasn’t aware of this promotion as I’m in delhi representing my Save shakti petition to the Law ministry..Sorry for the trouble..!!,” Varalaxmi added. But, that was not enough to pacify the agitated Twitter users. “How is #VaralaxmiGotKidnapped ‘sweet’? It’s atrocious. You can’t take followers’ concerns 4 granted. I’m sorry, I’m boycotting this movie,” rued one Twitter user.

“So now they have used actress kidnapped as a promotion, will they scream rape next? #thoo #kollywood,” asked another user. What’s more depressing about this horrible promotional idea is that Varalaxmi, of late, has been receiving a lot of appreciation for being vocal about woman rights and speaking out against the issue of sexual harassment in the film industry. She even walked out of a film alleging misogyny. But, it seems like her empowering public image has suffered a setback following this incident.

