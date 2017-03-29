Vanamagan trailer: Jayam Ravi film seems like Tarzan’s adventures have just landed in Tamil Nadu. Watch video

Jayam Ravi’s Vanamagan trailer reminds us of Disney’s Tarzan. Jayam Ravi’s Vanamagan trailer reminds us of Disney’s Tarzan.

Vanamagan starring Jayam Ravi, Sayesha Saigal and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, is helmed by director A.L Vijay. The first look of the film created a stir among the fans with Jayam Ravi’s look and the theme itself. The audience wondered about the plot and if this is yet another experimental role of Jayam Ravi. However, the trailer of the film looks more like a namma Chennai version of Tarzan, for real!

In the trailer, we see Jayam Ravi – a tribal from the depths of the forest visiting the city from the first time. His reactions to technology, people’s interactions and how he falls in love with a girl from the city (played by Sayyesha Saigal) seems to be the beginning of the story.

Prakash Raj plays the antagonist in the film, who portrays the role of Sayyesha’s father. He is against Jayam Ravi and Sayyesha’s relationship and when the two elope (looks mostly like Sayyesha’s idea), his police complaint and the goons he sends behind the couple are the two hurdles in their way.

The trailer seems to have revealed the complete plot just within three minutes. Unless of course, Vijay has a trick (a huge one at that) up his sleeve. Anyone who has watched Tarzan or George Of The Jungle can draw the similarities between this Jayam Ravi’s movie and the other two. You will know why we are drawing the parallels, when you watch the trailer.

Also read | Shooting in Vietnam was breathtaking: Sayyeshaa

A.L. Vijay has done some great work with Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirumagal and Saivam. However, it is doubtful if the director has recreated that magic in this film, especially after his last outing as a director with multilingual film Devi starring Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah and Sonu Sood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd