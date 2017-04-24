Vanamagan audio: Jayam Ravi film gets wings with Harris Jayaraj’s signature compositions. Watch videos

Vanamagan is composer Harris jayaraj’s 50th film. Vanamagan is composer Harris jayaraj’s 50th film.

Vanamagan, starring Jayam Ravi and Sayyeesha Saigal in the lead roles is directed by AL Vijay. The music for the movie is composed by Harris Jayaraj, and the audio was launched today. This also happens to be Harris Jayaraj’s 50th film as a music composer. He even recently opened his own studio in Chennai. The composer who debuted with the stunning songs of Minnale, has made some amazing music along the way, and Vanamagan seems like a successful addition to his cap. There are tracks – signature style of Harris that will be a sure shot chartbuster.

Yemma Yea Alagamma: Lyrics by Karky

Singers: Bombay Jayashri, Haricharan

This melodious number is sure to keep you hooked with the beautiful voices of Bombay Jayashri and Haricharan. The duo have created a magical number, but the music is not new. When we say signature Harris style, this particular song is the best example. Starting as a catchy number, you are sure to feel it gets a little repetitive after sometime because of its beats.

Morada Morada: Lyrics by Karky

Singers: Benny Dayal, Krish

This peppy number has to be the song for a man from the forest visiting the city for the first time. This reminds one of the hit KO song “Aga Naga”. Not only the music, but the combination of lyrics – like ‘wifi Kaadu’ is the root of this comparison.

Pachai Uduthiya Kaadu: Lyrics by Karky

Singers: Abhay Jodhpurkar, Harini

This is the best song of the lot, and the credit goes to its beautiful lyrics. Inspired by what all of us city dwellers go through when we visit a beautiful spot off the radar and travel to different wild places combined with romance. And Harini’s voice is a winner.

Silu Silu: Lyrics by Karky

Singers: Vijay Yesudas

Vijay Yesudas has won us over with his solo in this melody. If you were to sit down, relax and contemplate – this song is sure to be a great companion. Karky’s lyrics is again noteworthy.

Damn Damn: Lyrics by Karky

Singers: M.M.Manasi, Sherin Shahani

The song is catchy, sounds attractive too but somehow, this again reminds us of Ayan song Honey Honey. Until the lines “Vaadi En Chella Kizhi, Nee Vaanai Kizhi”. Then the song picks up and gets you grooving.

Vanam Theme:

Singer: Maria Roe Vincent

This number is mostly an instrument with Mario Roe Vincent lending her voice for a phrase making it beautiful and earthy. The tribal beats combined with the soulful notes of the flute is the clear winner of this album. Flute for this track was played by Kamalakhar.

