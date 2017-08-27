Vanamagan actor Sayyeshaa to be part of Vijay Sethupathi’s next

Sayyeshaa had made her Bollywood debut against Ajay Devgn in Shivaay. Sayyeshaa had made her Bollywood debut against Ajay Devgn in Shivaay.

Sayyeshaa, who had debuted in Kollywood with the Jayam Ravi starrer Vanamagan, has now been roped in to play the heroine in Vijay Sethupathi’s next film. According to Kollywood trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie will be directed by Gokul who had earlier directed Vijay Sethupathi in the comedy Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara. The movie is also touted to be filmed predominantly in Paris.

Sayyeshaa had entered Bollywood with the high-octane action movie Shivaay, sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn. She has also acted in the Telugu movie, Akhil, opposite Telugu superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni. The actor also has filmy roots, thanks to her illustrious family — veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar is her grand uncle.

Vijay Sethupathi, whose fame reached a cult status after the blockbuster Vikram Vedha, is meanwhile gearing up for the release of his next film, Puriyatha Puthir. A suspense thriller, the movie is directed by newcomer Ranjith Jeyakodi and has music by C.S.Sam. The film is bankrolled by Rebel Studio Productions and is slated for release on September 1. The film was earlier titled as Mellisai, later renamed as Puriyatha Puthir.

“I watched the film recently, and it is a thriller with the suspense element maintained well till the climax. Somehow, Mellisai as a title conveyed that the film was a softer film – a romance. So, after a joint discussion with the director and the producers, we changed it to Puriyatha Puthir,” J Sathish Kumar, the distributor of the film, told the daily Times Of India.

