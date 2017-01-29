Vadham or Vivekam, what will Ajith’s Thala 57 be officially called?

Tamil super star Ajith Kumar Tamil super star Ajith Kumar

Just when we were settling to the idea of high-octane stunts and a new hunky avatar of Tamil star Ajith in his next film, another internet storm got stirred about the title of the film.

An industry source revealed that Vadham or Vivekam might be the title of the Thala 57 film. However, no official confirmation came in this regard.

The yet to be titled film, which is tentatively called Thala 57 or AK 57, is Ajith’s highly anticipated project this year. Ajith has worked on his physique to look the part in this espionage thriller, in which he is playing an Interpol officer. Thala 57 team is rigorously shooting some high-octane stunts in Bulgaria. Recently, a bike sequence of the star had also gone viral for Mission Impossible-esque stunts brought by Hollywood stunt choreographer Jorain Ponomareff, giving the audience some adrenaline rush.

The music composer of the film, Anirudh Ravichander, had also shared that the film will be at par with Hollywood’s James Bond film. “After Vedalam, the expectation of the audience from our team is really high. And we are trying to live up to it. Thala 57 is a different premise, It will be stylish like a James Bond film. So obviously the music will also be new and different,” he had said, adding that the composition was going on in full-swing.

The film is directed by Siva and marks his third collaboration with Ajith. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Veeram and Vedalam. The movie is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has music from Anirudh Ravichander. It is expected to hit the screens in May this year.

While Tollywood star Kajal Aggarwal is starring opposite Ajith, Thala 57 also has Vivek Oberoi playing the main antagonist. This will be the Tamil debut for the Bollywood star.

