Kaatru Veliyadi’s Vaan: A R Rahman number is the perfect Valentine’s Day song. Watch video

Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari from Kaatru Veliyidai. (Source: Express) Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari from Kaatru Veliyidai. (Source: Express)

All the couples on this Valentine’s Day have got the perfect tune to celebrate the special day as the new track, Vaan, from Kaatru Veliyadi is out. Composed by music maestro A R Rahman, the composition is definitely meant for the season of love.

The one-minute teaser of the song is literally a polar opposite of the earlier beat Azhagiye that was released earlier in the month.

Set in the snow-capped mountains, Vaan captures the subtle chemistry between Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari making it a very powerful song, so much so that you could even begin to feel the blood surging. You would also wish to share an ear-plug with your Valentine. With cinematographic marvel, the aesthetics of the sets accentuates the raw emotion flowing through the song. The gentle overture of piano paving its way into a nuanced crescendo is a magic only Rahman can master.

Have you listened to the previous song Azhagiye?

With 5 more songs to be released, this one seems to have won many hearts already.

The song was simultaneously released as Maimarupu in Telugu too as the film is also being dubbed in Telugu as Cheliyaa.

Kaatru Veliyidai is a romantic drama in which Karthi will be playing the role of a pilot. He will be seen romancing Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the role of a doctor. The shooting of the film was wrapped by December last year and the film is slated for a release in March.

Watch the Vaan’s teaser here:

The Tamil version is produced by Madras Talkies and the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, RJ Balaji, Delhi Ganesh and veteran Malayalam actress Lalitha in pivotal roles. Music director AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman and lyricist Vairamuthu have also been signed for this project.

Mani Ratnam’s title Kaatru Veliyidai, which means “breezy expanse”, is said to have been taken from one of legendary Tamil poet Bharathiyar’s poems.

