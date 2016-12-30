Utterly disgraceful to ban Jallikattu, says Simbu

Simbu speaks against jallikattu ban Simbu speaks against jallikattu ban

Amid growing clamour for revoking ban on jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, actor Simbu has come out in support of the campaign saying it is “utterly disgraceful when some groups and individuals discredit a sport, which is touted to be a cultural symbol of Tamilians.”

“Jallikattu is the cultural symbol of our state and it is our pride too. We have been practicing this art of valour for years, and it is utterly disgraceful when some groups and individuals manage to misguide and misinform the authorities of the governance and judiciary on this art that is considered as a cultural symbol of our state,” he said in a press statement.

He also took on the officials concerned as to why they are so keen on banning a sport, instead of dealing with other pressing issues facing the country. He also added that people of Tamil Nadu will abide by the law of the country but without compromising their cultural identity.

“When many issues seek the intervention of the administrative and judicial systems on a priority basis, why this issue of abolishing Jallikattu is on the forefront I wonder. Jallikattu is not the only game that portrays the Bravery of Tamil People; it also protects our Indian cattle breeds too. But due to the Ban of Supreme Court, Jallikattu has not taken for the past two years. We abide by the regulations of this country as a citizen of this country, but never at the cost of our cultural identity,” he added.

“Imposing a law against the popular sentiments of a particular state can never be a binding factor. I trust and bank hopes on the wise men at the helm to intervene and sort out this issue once for all. I am voicing my opinion not just as STR an individual but also as a son of this soil which is rich in culture, heritage and valour. I am awaiting to see the raging bulls and the courageous men together in the arena promoting the sport of valour this Pongal itself. After all, this is our festival, our culture and our sport,” he said.

In 2014, the Supreme Court’s order outlawed the sport that has been practiced in Tamil Nadu for ages. The apex court had banned bull-taming sport based on a case made by animal rights activists, who termed Jallikattu as a “cruel” game.

In January this year, the Centre, however, passed a notification allowing the use of bulls in events like Jallikattu, which only irked the SC. The court questioned the Centre as to how can it negate the former’s judgement banning the bullfighting sport. With just two weeks ahead of Pongal, however, the support for resuming the historic tradition of Jallikattu has been pouring in from different quarters.

