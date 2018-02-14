Ulaviravu song: Madan Karky, Karthik and Gautham Menon give us the perfect love song this V-day

Ulaviravu song: A proof that when used efficiently, a guitar is enough to stir the soul. Ulaviravu song: A proof that when used efficiently, a guitar is enough to stir the soul.

“Thoorathu kadhal en koppai theneer alla; min mutham edhum unmai mutham pole alla (Long-distance love isn’t my cup of tea; Virtual kisses aren’t even close to a real one.)” This Valentine’s Day, Ulaviravu is the perfect song you need. Composed by Karthik with lyrics by Madan Karky, Ulaviravu’s video has been shot by Gautham Vasudev Menon. In the world of emojis and selfies, Ulaviravu’s old-school charm leaves us floored.

I am running out of adjectives to describe how lovely Karky’s lyrics are. In a world which is strangely connected and in discord, Karky’s words aptly describe the joy in real moments; small moments that we have lost in the cacophony of technology. Also thank you for the introducing us to words like Ulaviravu (Date night) and reintroducing us to words like ‘Olinada’ (audio tapes). It is a tasteful translation of an idea that is natively western. Karthik’s tune is delightful as well. The song is proof that when used efficiently, a guitar is enough to stir the soul. For the first minute, it is just Karthik’s voice with a guitar. But the effect is mesmerizing.

Unlike the earlier video Koova, Ulaviravu is fairly mainstream. But I am not complaining. The video features Mollywood star Tovino Thomas and popular actor-host Divyadharshini. The unusual pairing feels like a waft of fresh air and their subtle chemistry works beautifully. For all who have always watched DD in her funny avatar, Ulaviravu is a revelation. As the blushing, surprised, happy-in-love woman, she is perfect — not to mention Tovino’s assuming, affable charm as well. Interestingly, Ulaviravu is Tovino’s debut in Kollywood, couldn’t have been more interesting.

Produced by Ondraga Entertainment, Ondraga Originals is a project which aims to promote independent music in Tamil.

