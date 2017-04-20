Trisha wraps up shoot for Garjanai, Sathuranga Vettai 2 and Mohini

Trisha wraps up shoot for three movies – Sathuranga Vettai, Mohini and Garjanai. Trisha wraps up shoot for three movies – Sathuranga Vettai, Mohini and Garjanai.

Trisha, who was last seen alongside Dhanush in Kodi as Rudhra, is currently busy with multiple films in her kitty. Garjanai, directed by Sundar Balu also starring Vamsi Krishna and Amit Bhargav in pivotal roles, is inspired by Anushka Shetty’s 2015 movie NH10. For those who have watched the Hindi film, the role of the village head could be played by veteran actor Vadivukarasi. The original movie, an intense road thriller, won accolades for acting, plot and direction. This movie down south could also be Trisha’s way of taking a strong hold in terms of solo heroine films. Currently, Nayanthara seems to be holding the mantle with ease.

Trisha has also completed the shoot for her horror film Mohini directed by Ramana Madhesh, and Sathuranga Vettai 2 also starring Arvind Swami and Daniel Balaji in important roles. Directed by NV Nirmal Kumar, this film is the sequel to the 2014 sleeper hit film Sathuranga Vettai.

Not just this, the actor is also looking forward to many other projects. She is a part of Saamy 2, the sequel to her 2003 hit film starring Vikram. She will also be a part of a romantic movie titled Hey Jude alongside Nivin Pauly. 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi is yet another project that she is looking forward to and 1818, directed by Rithun Sagar about the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is also underway.

The busy actor is wrapping up films one after another, and with almost two decades in the industry under her belt is still going strong.

