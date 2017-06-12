Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi’s 96 goes on floors. See photos

Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi’s 96 starts rolling Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi’s 96 starts rolling

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi’s project, which has been titled 96, went on the floors on Monday in Chennai. This will be for the first time the two actors will be sharing the screen space together. The film also marks the directorial debut of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame cameraman Premkumar. It is worth nothing that the 2012 comedy drama helped establish Vijay as a bankable actor in Kollywood.

The new project was launched by Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi following a customary pooja. Trisha managed to grab everyone’s attention with her ‘desi’ fashion choice at the film event. The discussion about Trisha’s outfit became one of the trending topics on Twitter. The makers of the film are reportedly planning to wrap up the shooting in one long schedule without any breaks and are expected to start work immediately.

The film is said to be set in the 90s and Vijay is playing a wildlife photographer. He is expected to sport a different look. However, details regarding Trisha’s role in the film are still under the wraps. The film is bankrolled by Nandagopal under Madras Enterprises banner and will have music from Malayalam composer Govind Menon.

Vijay and Trisha are both busy with different projects already. While Vijay is awaiting the release of crime-thriller Vikram Vedha, also starring R Madhavan, he is also busy with at least three different projects including, Karuppan, Oru Nalla Naal Parthu Solren. Trisha, meanwhile, is on a roll with at least half a dozen movies in her hand including Sathurnga Vettai 2, Mohini, Garjanai and Nivin Pauly’s Hey Jude.

