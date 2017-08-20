Trisha upset with ’96 image leak, asks fans not to post on set pictures on social media

Trisha has requested fans to not post pictures taken on the sets of a movie. Trisha has requested fans to not post pictures taken on the sets of a movie.

A picture from the sets of Trisha-Vijay Sethupathy starrer ’96 was making the rounds on social media on Saturday, prompting the female actor to request her fans not to post pictures taken on sets on social media.

Trisha said that while she was always open to clicking pictures with fans on sets, the director’s vision gets revealed before he intends to if such images become public.

“As much as i love my fans n will happily oblige takin pics with them,i request u guys not to share shooting or “on set pics” on any social platform. Its extremely disrespectful to the director who works very hard on a look n would like to release it at his own time.Thx, (sic)” the actor tweeted.

The film’s first look poster was recently revealed by Aaranya Kaandam director Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The intriguing poster which was designed like a painting had Vijay Sethupathy sitting in solitude. This is the first time Trisha has been paired with Vijay Sethupathy.

The movie is touted to be a romantic film which will follow the lives of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathy. According to reports, the film has been named ’96 due to the significance of the year 1996 to the story.

The movie is helmed by Prem, who was the cinematographer for the Vijay Sethupathy’s blockbuster comedy Nadula Konjam Pakkatha Kanom. The music for the film has been composed by Govind Menon. A fascinating poster and an unconventional lead pair generated good buzz for the project.

Trisha has a busy year ahead as the actor will also be seen in Sathuranga Vettai 2, Garjanai and Mohini apart from ’96.

