Trisha signs bilingual film titled 1818 based on 26/11 Mumbai attacks

With back-to-back films lined up in 2017, Trisha Krishnan has signed on another project titled 1818, with debutant director Rithun Sagar. An industry source revealed that the film is inspired from the dastardly Mumbai 26/11 terror attack on Hotel Taj. Trisha is said to play the role of a receptionist in the five-star hotel and the film will be showing a 12-hour hostage situation in the building during the attack, from 6 pm to 6 am.

The film said to be a women-centric one sans any major male lead and Trisha features in a power-packed role. Other reports suggest that she won’t be doing action, rather she would be seen aiding the victims of the attack in the hotel.

For Trisha, her previous female dominated film Nayaki, which released last year, didn’t turn out to be a massive hit. But with a lead role in 1818 and with a unique look in her horror-thriller Mohini, the actor is awaiting Kollywood fans’ reviews.

1818 will be a bilingual film in Tamil and Telugu. The shooting of the film will commence shortly after Trisha returns from her vacation in Thailand.

S S Thaman is composing the music for the film. 1818 also has Ramesh Thilak and Tollywood actors like Brahmanandam and Rajendra Prasad in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Trisha is already busy with five projects this year. Three of her Tamil films – Sathurnga Vettai 2, Mohini and Garjanai, are in filming stages and another Tamil project 96, a remake of NH10 is in its post-production phase. Trisha is also making her debut in Mollywood with Jey Jude co-starring Malayalam star Nivin Pauly.

