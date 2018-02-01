Trisha’s next Kuttrapayrichi is based on India’s first female detective

Kuttrapayrichi will be based on India’s female detective Rajani Pandit. Kuttrapayrichi will be based on India’s female detective Rajani Pandit.

Trisha, who recently completed 15 years in the industry, is on a roll with her projects. The petite beauty has several interesting projects lined up such as 96, Garjanai, Mohini, Sathuranga Vettai 2 and 1818 among others. And now Trisha has signed another female-centric film Kuttrapayirchi where her character will be based on India’s female detective Rajani Pandit. This is also said to be the first film which will have its leading lady play the role of a private detective. “Happy to announce my next….. #KUTRAPPAYIRCHI Looking forward to filming this one #HappyFebruary (sic),” the actor tweeted.

Kuttrapayirchi will be directed by Verniq, a former associate of national award-winning director Bala. The film, which will be set in the 1980s, is based on true events. It will also have Surbhi and Super Subburayan in the cast with Radhan scoring music. The project will be bankrolled by G Vivekandan.

Interestingly, this isn’t Trisha’s first tryst with detective roles. The actor essayed the role of a narcotics agent in Kamal Haasan’s Thoongavanam. Trisha has been increasingly choosing interesting scripts where she shoulders the film.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of her Mollywood debut Hey Jude with Nivin Pauly. The film, touted to be an unconventional romantic comedy, will hit the screens this Friday. She is also shooting for the action-thriller Paramapadham Vilayattu.

