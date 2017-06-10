Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi movie ’96 to start shooting from June 12

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi will be working together for the first time in ’96. Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi will be working together for the first time in ’96.

Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Kavan alongside Madonna Sebastian, will be collaborating with actor Trisha Krishnan for the first time in the film tilted ’96. Directed by C. Prem Kumar, this is a romantic film in which the year 1996 plays an important role (hence the title). The film is produced by Nandagopal under Madras Enterprises. Trisha, who was last seen in Kodi alongside Dhanush has a busy year ahead as she will be working on six films, including ‘Hey Jude’ with Nivin Pauly.

The shooting of ’96 will start on June 12. Currently the Kodi actor is in London enjoying a short vacation and Vijay Sethupathi is working on multiple projects including Vikram Vedha alongside R. Madhavan. He will also be seen in Aneethi Kathaigal, Karuppan and also Puriyatha Puthir.

There is a lot of expectation on this film as Vijay Sethupathi and Prem have worked together previously on Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kanom – a comic caper. Though Prem was the cinematographer of that project, ’96 will be his debut film, and the music for this is being composed by Govind Menon. The movie was also in news for announcing a callout for young aspiring actors to portray the role of young Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha.

Sethupathi will also be sporting a new look in the film, and the first schedule will reportedly begin in Kumbakkonam. Interestingly, this will be Trisha’s 59th film. Other than ’96, she will also be seen in Sathuranga Vettai 2, Garjanai and Mohini.

