Trisha returns to Twitter, unveils Garjanai first look. See pic

Actor Trisha is back on Twitter. She had deactivated her micro-blogging site account a month ago after she came under heavy fire for her alleged association with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in the light of Jallikattu movement.

Despite her repeated clarifications, Trisha was perceived to boast an anti-Jallikattu position even as she faced threats and abuses on social media forcing her to deactivate her Twitter page. She re-activated her account recently and unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming film titled Garjanai (Roar).

The film is the Tamil remake of 2015 Bollywood film NH10, which had Anushka Sharma in the lead role. It is a road movie that follows the horrifying struggles of a married couple, whose weekend retreat turns into a nightmare after they encounter a group of criminals.

The poster features an intense-looking Trisha with a bloody gash on her forehead and a group of men chasing someone under the cover of night. The film also stars Vamsi Krishna and Amit Bhargav among others in important roles.

In the crime thriller, directed by Sundar Balu, Trisha will be seen performing some intense and realistic action choreographed by fight master Supreme Sundar. The film suffered a setback after the filmmakers were forced to call off the shooting due to Jallikattu protest, in which Trisha had become one of the main targets. However, the film crew resumed the shooting last month.

