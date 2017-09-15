Trailer of Sathyaraj-Varalakshmi Sarathkumar’s Echarikkai is out! Watch it here

Echarikai has Sathyaraj, Varalakshmi Sarathukumar and Kishore in key roles. Echarikai has Sathyaraj, Varalakshmi Sarathukumar and Kishore in key roles.

Our beloved Kattapa is back on the silver screen this time in an intense avatar. A gripping new trailer from Echarikkai — Idhu manidhargal nadamadum idam starring the veteran actor Sathyaraj, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and Kishore in main roles was launched on Friday. The video spanning almost two minutes looks like it could be a hybrid between two intense stories of kidnapping — Liam Neelson’s Taken and The Disappearance of Alice Creed.

The trailer shows Kishore and Vivek Rajagopal plan to kidnap Varalakshmi to demand ransom from her father, Sathyaraj. The kidnapping trigger’s Sathyaraj’s search to find his daughter and her abductors. The voiceover narrates the story in the form of a folklore tale, indicating the various plot points of the story — Sathyaraj’s chase for Varalakshmi, Varalakshmi’s fight with abductors and the removal of Sathyaraj’s ‘disguise’.

With a background theme close to the recent blockbuster Vikram Vedha, Echarikai’s trailer gives us good reason to expect a solid thriller. With powerhouse actors such as Sathyaraj, Kishore and Varalakshmi, the movie has the benchmarks of a good suspense drama. Echarikai is directed by debutante Sarjun KM, who has assisted ace directors such as Mani Rathnam and AR Murugadosss. The film is produced by Sundar Annamalai Productions. It has music by KS Sundaramurthy, who has earlier composed for 8 Thottakal.

According to reports, the movie is based on the ideology of Karna from Mahabharata — if you do good, you will receive it back. The film’s trailer was launched by R Madhavan on Twitter and Vijay Sethupathy on Facebook.

