Trailer and audio of Nivin Pauly’s Richie launched

The trailer and audio of Nivin Pauly’s first direct Tamil film Richie was unveiled on Thursday in Chennai with the cast and crew present for the event. The Tamil remake of the much acclaimed Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Richie is being helmed by debutante Gautham Ramachandran. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Cinematographer Natraj, Vikram Vedha fame Shraddha Srinath, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli and GK Reddy (actor Vishal’s father). The music for the film is being composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, who also composed for Ulidavaru Kandanthe. The Kannada hit film was the big break for the young music director and also for Rakshit Shetty, who directed and acted in the film.

Speaking at the event, Shraddha said that Richie was the first Tamil audition she attended. “I auditioned for Richie back in February 2016. The film is extremely special as it was the first Tamil audition. I must thank Gautham for casting a fresh face, a complete newcomer against Nivin Pauly sir,” she said.

Lakshmipriya Chandramouli who recently made headlines for the controversial short film Lakshmi is also playing an important role in Ritchie. The young actor who was the target of social media trolls post the short film’s release thanked the media for all the support she received. “The media has been very supportive in the past few weeks on several other things. I hope the support continues for Richie as well. Please support actors, good scripts and performances,” she said. Lakshmi made headlines for the way the film handles extramarital affairs and also for alleged misappropriation of Tamil Poet Bharatiyar’s verses.

While Nivin entered the Tamil industry with the bilingual Neram, Richie marks the Premam actor’s arrival as a hero in Tamil. “I have always wanted to do a Tamil film, right from when I entered the film industry. This is not just just my first film but for a lot of others as well. We have worked really hard and I believe we have a quality film,” said the actor.

Richie is set to hit the big screens on December 8.

