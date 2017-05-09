Touted as India’s next Baahubali, Sangamithra to be unveiled at Cannes 2017

Sangamithra first look to be unveiled at Cannes 2017 Sangamithra first look to be unveiled at Cannes 2017

Ace filmmaker Sundar C’s next directorial venture, Sangamithra, will be another expensive production that will be rolling out from the south Indian film industry after Baahubali film series and Rajinikanth’s 2.0. The period film will be officially launched on the opening night of 2017’s Cannes Film Festival on May 18. On the special occasion, the filmmakers are expected to release the first look of the film.

The main star cast and crew including Sundar, Jayam Ravi, Arya, Shruti Haasan, producer Murali Ramaswamy of Sri Thenandal Films and art director Sabu Cyril will be walking the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

While Jayam Ravi and Arya will play two warriors in the film that is set in the 8th century AD, Shruti will be essaying the titular role. In preparation for playing the most important role in her career, the actress has been undergoing weapon-based martial arts training. “I’m excited to take the film to an international audience through such a prestigious platform. The audience across the globe will be able to connect with the story. I’m looking forward to the big day and embarking on this memorable journey with Sundar sir and producer Murali,” Shruti said, according to Times of India, as she will be making her debut at the prestigious international film festival.

Sangamithra will be split into two films and will be made on a budget at par with the Baahubali franchise and Rajinikanth’s upcoming film 2.0. The film is expected to start rolling from July or August.

Sundar’s ambitious trilingual project, which will be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films, will have music by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahaman, Sabu Cyril for art direction and Baahubali and Eega fame Kamalakannan will supervise the film’s special effects.

