Tollywood actor Ritu Varma in Vikram-Gautam Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram

Tollywood actor Ritu Varma

Pellichoopulu fame Ritu Varma has hit a jackpot as the actor has been chosen for Gautam Menon and Chiyyan Vikram’s next, Dhruva Natchathiram, replacing Anu Emmanuel. Reports suggest that Anu was brought onboard and even photos from the sets were released but the actor reportedly bowed out of the film due to unknown reasons.

The Gautam Menon film faced similar problem earlier when it had to be re-launched after Suriyaa Sivakumar bailed out of the project citing creative differences. “Suriya didn’t like the script as he thought it won’t click with the regional audience. He felt it was like an English movie. As a producer, I was ready to take that risk and make that English film in Tamil. But Suriya was not ready then,” Menon had been quoted as saying to the media.

Vikram will be seen in a completely new avatar in this spy thriller. The buzz is that the actor will be seen in a salt-and-pepper look. Tipped to be a high-octane action thriller, the film is being shot on an international scale.

Dhruva Natchathiram will have music from Harris Jayraj and will be bankrolled by Gautham’s home production, Ondraga Entertainment. The film will hit the screens in August this year.

Meanwhile, Vikram is busy with another project with Vijay Chander, which also had an issue with female leads. Premam fame Sai Pallavi dropped out of the race and Tollywood star Tamannaah signed up for the project.

