Tik Tik Tik teaser: Jayam Ravi film is a visual treat which will keep us on the edge of our seats. Watch video

Tik Tik Tik teaser: Amazing visuals, well complemented by D. Imman’s zany score make the film intriguing. Tik Tik Tik teaser: Amazing visuals, well complemented by D. Imman’s zany score make the film intriguing.

What if you are on a mission to save the world? Well, it seems even Jayam Ravi is aspiring to do something similar in his upcoming film, Tik Tik Tik. The teaser of this Tamil film was unveiled on Monday. The film has been making the right noise in the film industry for being the first ever Indian film to be made on the concept of space, spaceship, satellites and all everything extra celestial, which we have only heard of but never seen before. Even the teaser gives us a glimpse into the unseen world, which makes us quite excited about the film.

In the teaser, Ravi and his team are sent to space to stop a 200 kiloton missile from reaching Earth. While Jayam is on the mission to save the Earth, he himself encounters some difficult situation. There is a breath taking scene in the teaser in which the actor loses his gravity on the moon, and he is trying really hard to make himself stable but he cannot and in the same process, he is about to crash into a satellite. We got to compliment the makers for giving it such a visual treat. And the background score acts as a perfect medium to carry on the story.

The film, which is on the verge of completion, marks the reunion of Ravi and director Shakti Soundar Rajan after last year’s Tamil zombie thriller Miruthan. Tipped to be a race-against-time thriller, the film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj and Singaporean actor Aziz Aaron.

Talking about the film, Shakti told IANS: “We have explored the space genre in a commercial set up. It’s very challenging to engage audience when the story shifts to space as there are not too many elements to play with. Our film has no romance and even the songs have been shot as montages but we have elements we think will appeal to everybody.”

The film is produced by Hitesh Jhabak.

(with inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd