Tik Tik Tik first look: Jayam Ravi starrer is India’s ‘first space film’, see photo

Actor Jayam Ravi is making a mark in the industry with the choice of his films from different genres. The actor on Monday unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Tik Tik Tik. The poster shows Ravi hanging onto a rope in the middle of a space accident.

Tik Tik Tik, denoting the sound of a ticking watch, is touted to be India’s first space exploration movie and is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, who is known for spinning out commercial entertainers from the genres less explored in Tamil cinema. His previous films include Naaigal Jaakirathai (Beware of Dogs), a cop film which was based on adventures of a trained police dog, and Miruthan that revolved around a break out of Zombie epidemic in Tamil Nadu and it had Ravi in the lead role. Both the films did well at the box office.

It was after the release of Miruthan, Shakti narrated his space story to Ravi, who immediately agreed to come aboard, said reports.

Besides Ravi, Tik Tik Tik also stars Aaron Aziz, Nivetha Pethuraj and Ramesh Thilak in lead roles. The film is produced by Hitesh Jhabak and has music by D. Imman. The makers have spent a great budget on space sets and special effects and are very confident that it will strike a chord with the audience.

Here is the first look of #TikTikTik

God bless! pic.twitter.com/LCxO1iEgds — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) July 17, 2017

“We have explored the space genre in a commercial set up. It’s very challenging to engage the audience when the story shifts to space as there are not too many elements to play with. Our film has no romance and even the songs have been shot as montages but we have elements we think will appeal to everybody,” Shakti was quoted as saying in an IANS report.

The producers have indeed got the audience intrigued by the first look poster. Will they live up to the expectations? One can only tell after the film hits the screens.

