Watch Thupparivaalan trailer: Vishal, Prasanna play Sherlock Holmes, Dr Watson type characters

The trailer of actor Vishal’s upcoming film Thupparivaalan was released on Thursday. The promo video gives the sneak peek into director Mysskin’s investigative thriller that has key characters, which are seemingly borrowed from the famous Sherlock Holmes series.

In Thupparivaalan, Vishal plays a role similar to Sherlock, which is that of a loner, single-minded, no-nonsense, adrenaline junkie, cold-hearted detective. And the only person that he cares about is his partner, a role played by actor Prasanna, which is inspired by the character of Dr John H Watson.

Well, Vishal plays the role of Kaniyan Poongundran and along with Prasanna, the two of them seem to assume different identities on the fly in their quest to get to the bottom of the truth. The director had earlier clarified that the story of Thupparivaalan has nothing to do with Sherlock Holmes or other detective films. It, however, has anecdotes from Subramaniya Bharathi and Mahatma Gandhi.

The trailer also shows typical film making and narration styles of Mysskin. The movie is expected to give a much-needed break to the director, whose last directorial venture, Pisasu, came out in 2014. It is Mysskin’s maiden venture with Vishal and the director is very confident about the film. He had said Vishal was the first choice for Thupparivaalan as his physique suited the script well.

Thupparivaalan is bankrolled by Vishal’s home production banner Vishal Film Factory. And it also stars K Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Anu Emmanuel, Vijay Rai, Simran, Jaya Prakash, John Vijay and others in important roles.

Composer Arrol Corelli has scored music for the film, which is gearing up for the release on September 14.

