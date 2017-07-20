Thupparivaalan teaser: Vishal’s movie centers on finding clues, fighting and intense close-ups. Watch video

Thupparivaalan teaser: Vishal plays the role of a detective in this thriller. Thupparivaalan teaser: Vishal plays the role of a detective in this thriller.

Vishal and Prassana play the lead role in director Mysskin’s next outing titled Thupparivaalan. And, as the name suggests, the film seems to revolve around finding clues that lead to a big revelation. Actor Vinay seems to be back to acting in Kollywood after a long time, and from the glimpse that we got of the man, he is most probably playing the role of the antagonist. But where is Prasanna? Why do we not see him clearly in the teaser? He did say that he was more like Dr Watson from the famous detective fiction series Sherlock Holmes.

So far, the stunts look impressive from what little we have got to see. Especially, the understated realistic way it seems to be shot. Vishal seems to play the role of a detective, and what he is trying to find is unclear.

The makers have given a glimpse of the movie that will be fast-paced and if the content is as good as it is touted to be by the team – then we will have a nail biting experience in the theater. But, we will have to wait and see where director Mysskin is taking his audience this time.

There was also buzz that the film was a fantasy film, however, there are no traces of fantasy in the teaser. The film, produced under Vishal’s home banner Vishal Film Factory, also stars Simran, Andrea Jeremiah, Anu Emmanuel and K. Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.

The music for the film is composed by Arrol Corelli, who has worked on films like Pisaasu, Pasanga 2 and Inayathalam.

