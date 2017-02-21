This pic of Samantha holding a butcher’s knife will give you chills

Samantha’s new look from her next romantic comedy. (Source: Twitter) Samantha’s new look from her next romantic comedy. (Source: Twitter)

Wait… What? Yes, you heard it right. Samantha has gone all dark and creepy as she holds a butcher’s knife and is ready to strike a man who seems to be sleeping. Fret not, it’s just her new look from her next flick with Vijay Sethupathi. Well, the surprise is, it is supposed to be a rom-com by Aaranya Kaandam director Thiyagarajan Kumararaja. The image was shared by Samantha on social media.

The film stars actor Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam star Fahad Faasil in pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film and P C Sreeram is handling cinematography for the film. This is also for the first time that Vijay and Samantha will be seen on the screen together. The buzz is that the film is tentatively titled Aneethi Kathaigal, however, it’s yet to be confirmed.

Samantha had a fantastic start to 2017 as she got engaged to her long-time beau Naga Chaitanya. She also has multiple projects in three industries at least. The actor is one of the three leads in Tamil star Ilaythalapathy Vijay’s 61st film.

Sam is a part of Nagarjuna’s next horror thriller, Raju Gari Gadhi 2. Though Sam might not be seen as a lead character, reports say that she would be taking up an extended cameo role in the film with her father-in-law.

She is also the lead actor in Ram Charan-Sukumar’s next flick. The actor has signed another project opposite to Arya and Vishal. It seems 2017 is set to be a milestone in her career.

