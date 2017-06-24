Thiruttuppayale 2 teaser: Amala Paul and Prasanna’s illicit affair is now out in the open. Is Bobby Simha the husband? Watch video

Thiruttuppayale 2 teaser: Amala Paul, Bobby Simha and Prasanna movie is about illicit affair and consequences. Thiruttuppayale 2 teaser: Amala Paul, Bobby Simha and Prasanna movie is about illicit affair and consequences.

Thiruttuppayale 2 teaser featuring Bobby Simha, Amala Paul and Prasanna gives us an idea about what this thriller is going to be about. The movie is written and directed by Susi Ganesan, and produced by AGS Entertainment. In the teaser, we initially see a man overhearing a phone conversation between a man and a woman. As the conversation becomes a flirtation, it dawns on us that the woman is having an affair with a man because of the absence of romance in her married life.

From the voices, it can be guessed that Amma Kanakku actor will be playing the cheating wife, while Prasanna plays the man she has the affair with. Are you wondering who is the one overhearing the conversation? Well, that is Bobby Simha. If we had to take a guess, I would say, he could be the husband, because of the smirk at the end of the teaser.

While this film has no connection to the characters of the first part of the series, it does deal with the same concept – affairs and consequences. The teaser looks promising, and if the film is anything like the first part, then it can surely be entertaining as well. It was launched by actor Amala Paul on her official Twitter account. She wrote, “A gripping social thriller from #Ags directed by @DirectorSusi #Thiruttuppayale2 @ActorSimhaa @Prasanna_actor http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IP0Ox6uroIA&sns=tw.”

Prasanna has joined hands with Susi Ganesan after 14 years, which is when he had debuted in the same director’s film Five Star. Veteran comedian Vivek and Robo Shankar will be playing supporting roles in this film. Its music will be composed by Vidyasagar, who last worked on Malayalam film Jomonte Suvisheshangal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd