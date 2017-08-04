Thiruttuppayale 2 first look: Amala Paul and Bobby Simha’s hot embrace is the talk of town. See photo

Thiruttuppayale 2 first look: Who is Amala Paul’s husband? Is it Bobby Simha or Prasanna? Thiruttuppayale 2 first look: Who is Amala Paul’s husband? Is it Bobby Simha or Prasanna?

Thiruttupayale 2 starring Amala Paul, Bobby Simha and Prasanna in lead roles is directed by Susi Ganesan and the teaser of the film had left us stunned. Now, the first look of the film was launched by Vijay Sethupathi and we can’t take our eyes off Amala and Bobby. They are locked in a sensuous embrace and the two seem to be lost in each other. The thriller revolves around a married woman having an affair and being caught red handed. Only, this time, it looks like Bobby Simha plays the role of a lover and a man who overhears conversations. The first look and the teaser combined has left us anticipating the release of this thriller.

From a woman having an affair because there is no romance in her married life, to the man who is enjoying his flirtations with a married woman – this movie is all about the mask that people wear at different times for different reasons. Initially, when we saw the teaser, we had guessed that Bobby Simha could be the husband as the voice belonged to Prasanna. But looking at the first look, we wonder how one could term this not very romantic.

It sure looks passionate. So, who is hiding the truth? We will have to wait to see how this plot develops.

This film, interestingly, also marks the collaboration between Prasanna and Susi Ganesan after 14 long years. The director-actor duo worked together in the film 5 star, which happened to be Prasanna’s debut movie. Vivekh and Robo Shankar will play supporting roles in the film, for which, the music is composed by Vidyasagar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd