Thiruttu Payale 2 songs: Vidyasagar is back with this breezy, melodic album

The music album of Thiruttu Payale 2, starring Bobby Simha and Amala Paul, was launched on Friday at a public event in Chennai, with Vijay Sethupathi attending the launch. Directed by Susi Ganeshan, the film has music by the King of Melody, Vidyasagar. The veteran music director is back with a breezy, jazz and blues infused album that is pleasant to listen to. Of the four songs, the first number “Nee Paarkum” is undoubtedly the best number of the album. A simple and lilting melody, the guitar line adds some spunk to the lovely tune. After Kaatru Veliyidai’s gorgeous Nallai Allai, D.Sathyaprakash is back with another beautiful song. The singer’s voice and his rendition are a perfect fit to the song’s musical sensibilities, making it a pleasant listen.

The second track is the album’s title song “Thiruttu Payale”. A jazzy number with an infusion of some Thavil beats, the song is sung by Vidyasagar himself. The lyrics of the track, however, details the dark web of cybercrime, setting the theme of the movie in perspective. The third number is even more interesting, thanks to Viveka’s lyrics. The song charts the increasing usage of smileys, how emotions have been reduced to smileys and emojis. A happy number, the song has a lot of techno sounds (uncharacteristic for Vidyasagar) and is sung by Sanjana Kalmanje.

The fourth song and the final number of the album “Neenda Naal” is characteristic Vidyasagar. Sung by Karthik and Shwetha Mohan, the love ballad expresses the emotions of separation. The lovely usage of Sarangi and the voices of Karthik and Swetha Mohan will tug at your heart strings. Another classic composition from Vidyasagar.

