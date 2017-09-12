Thiagarajan Kumararaja-Vijay Sethupathi movie becomes Super Deluxe! See the actor’s look here

Vijay Sethupathi has a busy year ahead with multiple projects in his kitty. Vijay Sethupathi has a busy year ahead with multiple projects in his kitty.

Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja tweeted a picture of a lady in a red saree on Tuesday and we dare you to guess the person right! It is none other than our beloved Vijay Sethupathi from Thiagarajan’s next movie. The movie which was earlier named Aneethi Kadhaigal has been now changed to Super Deluxe, according to the director’s tweet. “Shilpa of #SuperDeluxe,” tweeted Thiagarajan also revealing the name of Vijay Sethupathi’s character in the movie. Aneethi Kadhaigal marks the return of Thiagarajan Kumararaja, who shot to fame with the critically acclaimed 2010 movie Aaranya Kaandam. The film will also have Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Gayathrie, along with Vijay Sethupathi.

Amid much expectation, Thiagaran’s second movie was announced in October 2016. The movie was supposed to be filmed by veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram. However, he opted out of the movie after the first schedule citing production delays as the reason. PS Vinod, who shot Aaranya Kandam and also the recent Vijay Sethupathi blockbuster Vikram Vedha, has been roped in to wield the camera.

Vijay Sethupathi has a busy year with back to back releases and a number of interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor has already had two releases — Vikram Vedha and Puriyatha Puthir in the past couple of weeks and also has the commercial entertainer Karuppan set for release on September 29. On the other hand, the versatile actor has 96, Seethakathi, Junga and Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren in the kitty. As per reports, he is also part of Mani Rathnam’s next movie which also has Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh and Simbu. Vijay Sethupathi is also making his Telugu debut this year with the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

