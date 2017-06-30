Theeran Adhigaram Ondru first look: Karthi promises a thriller with his intense avatar, see photos

Karthi’s Theeran Adhigaram Ondru first look posters Karthi’s Theeran Adhigaram Ondru first look posters

Karthi shared the first look posters of his upcoming film Theeran Adhigaram Ondru on Friday on his Twitter page. The posters show Karthi’s intense avatar as an honest police officer. He will be playing a police officer for the first time in six years. He was last seen as a cop in 2011 film Siruthai, which was a remake of Vikramarkudu. The film will also release in Telugu as Khakee.

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is directed by H Vinod, who is known for Sathuranga Vettai that came out in 2014. The film is based on a true story. A newspaper article published in 2005 inspired Vinod to write this film and he has reportedly tried to keep the story and the characters as realistic as possible. He had interviewed several real police officers and had gathered a lot of information on a serious crime for this film.

Judging by the posters, the film is set in north India. We can also see Karthi riding on a horse in a desert in the background of the poster. The project is nearing the completion and it is expected to release in September, targeting the pooja holidays.

Here is first look poster of #TheeranAdhigaaramOndru. Hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/IKCmo2od6u — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) June 30, 2017

Rakul Preet plays the female lead, while Abhimanyu Singh will be the prime antagonist. Marathi poet and actor Kishore Kadam will make her debut in Tamil with this film and she is said to be playing a very important role. SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, who also bankrolled Karthi’s Kaashmora, is funding Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. And Ghibran is composing the music.

This will be Karthi’s second release this year. His most-awaited film, Kaatru Veliyidai, released in April to a polarising response from the media and the fans. The film directed by Mani Ratnam was mostly rated as a disappointment by the critics. Karthi is also acting in Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja which is directed by Prabhudeva and he will share screen space with Vishal in the film. He is also tipped to do a film with director Suseenthiran and Lokesh Kanakaraj of Maanagaram fame.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd