Theatre owners call off strike in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

After reaching an agreement with Digital Service Providers, cinemas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have called off their strike. Following the decision, theatres are expected to open as soon as possible with new releases being expected as early as this weekend. In a statement from UFO cinemas, the new rates, in effect from April 2018, have been mentioned. The flat rate which was earlier capped at Rs 22,500 has been brought down to Rs 20,000. The statement also mentions the weekly rates per show. The statement mentions that the rates have also been fixed in consensus with JAC and Qube.

However, the Tamil Film Producers’ Council has still not called off the strike yet, said SR Prabhu, Treasurer, TFPC. The council is waiting for confirmation from theatres as there is no concrete solution on the sunset clause for Virtual Print Fees. The future course of action for the TFPC is expected to be ascertained shortly.

Owing to disagreement over the Virtual Print Fees, all the four south industries had decided to protest against Digital Service Providers. While Malayalam and Kannada film industries had a token one-day strike, Telugu and Tamil film industries decided to not release new films. There were no major releases in all the four industries last weekend. While Kannada and Kerala are already back to normal, following the statement, the Telugu states will join them as well.

Multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have been surviving with Hindi and English releases such as Red Sparrow, Pari etc. Several of the older hits such as Vikram Vedha, Mersal, Meyaadha Maan and even Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya had found screens due to the lack of new content.

