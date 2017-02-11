The mystery behind Mr. X of Dhanush starrer, Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta

Dhanush starrer Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta’s first single just dropped and we love it! Dhanush starrer Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta’s first single just dropped and we love it!

Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta starring Dhanush, Mega Akash and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles is the next directorial venture of Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film has created a buzz among fans with the visuals of the trailer and the music teasers released so far. However, for the first time in the history of Kollywood, team Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta has kept the person behind its music a secret.

That’s right! Be it the teaser or the single of ‘Maruvaarthai’ that was released on February 10 by Ondraga Entertainment in association with Devo, the music director column reads Mr. X. Quite mysterious, don’t you think?

Watch | Maruvaarthai single from Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta

The lyrics of ‘Maruvaarthai’ is written by Thamarai while ‘Thalli Pogathey ‘ fame, Sid Sriram, has lent his voice for the song. The singer who won the hearts of many with his rendition of ‘Ennodu Nee Irundhal’ in Ai has yet again managed to work his magic with this song. The scenes depicting the chemistry between Dhanush and leading lady Mega looks lovely, especially the montage of still photographs of Bombay in the background.

While fans hope that the music director turns out to be Santhosh Narayanan; TOI and The Hindu reported that it is Darbuka Siva, the music director of Sasikumar’s Kidari. Wikipedia on the other hand has published Devi Sri Prasad’s name as the music director. We have got to say – this guessing game is turning out to be super fun.

