The Mercury Song: This Mithoon-Prabhudheva song is an easy earworm

The new promotional song from the silent thriller Mercury is out and the song is an easy earworm. The song’s hook Mercury sa tera pyaar is quite interesting and so is the bassline of the song. The song is a romanticised version of the plight people faced when their loved ones died due to mercury poisoning. While the song is unconventionally lengthy, Prabhudheva’s dance moves and Mithoon’s hook tunes keep us engaged. And it is quite a joy to watch Prabhudheva dance.

The 44-year old star still moves like a dream on the floor with inimitable grace and charm. Watch out for the solo act of Prabhudheva’s in front of the mirror. But the song’s style isn’t what Karthik Subbaraj is known for. With its Bollywood-ish template, the song might set up the movie on unreliable expectations. And also, considering that the movie is a silent thriller, there are chances that the promotional measure might become counterproductive. The video is directed by Krishna M.

Watch The Mercury Song here:

The makers had recently released the teaser of Mercury to positive responses. Mercury is a film based on the death of 84 people who had died due to mercury poisoning. It is likely that the film is based on the struggle of workers in Kodaikanal who were affected by Mercury poisoning. The film with the tagline – a film with no languages – releasing in four languages is intriguing as well. Mercury will find a release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. The film is hitting the big screens on April 13, 2018.

