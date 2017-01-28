The Ghazi Attack: Chiranjeevi and Suriya turn narrators for Rana Daggubati film

Chiranjeevi and Suriya to lend voice for Rana Daggubati film Chiranjeevi and Suriya to lend voice for Rana Daggubati film

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati’s upcoming film The Ghazi Attack, which is already making a lot of buzz, got another shot in the arm with superstars Chiranjeevi and Suriya teaming up to narrate the war story to moviegoers down south.

While Suriya will be doing the voice-over for the Tamil version of the film, Chiranjeevi will do it for the Telugu one. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will lend his voice for the Hindi part. According to reports, their voices will be used to narrate crucial sections of the story. Both the south Indian movie stars are very excited to be associated with the film, which is touted to be India’s first underwater war film.

Rana shares a good friendship with movie stars across the country. He has a good rapport with Suriya in Kollywood majorly, which had come to display on several occasions for their fans to see. The Kollywood actor even promoted Rana’s blockbuster film Baahubali: The Beginning, in Tamil Nadu.

The Ghazi Attack is inspired by true events based on the mysterious sinking of Pakistan’s submarine called PNS Ghazi during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. In the film, Rana is essaying the role of a Naval officer, Lt.Commander Arjun Varma of the Indian Navy, Oink actor Taapsee Pannu will be seen portraying a refugee in the film. The film also features Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and late actor Om Puri in important roles.

The Ghazi Attack is directed by debutant Sankalp Reddy and is said to be partially based on his own book, ‘Blue Fish.’ The film is bankrolled by PVP cinema and Matinee Entertainment and will hit the screens on February 17 this year. The Hindi version will be distributed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

