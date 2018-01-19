Thalapathy 62: Vijay-AR Murugadoss’ film to get a Diwali release?

Thalapathy 62 is the third collaboration between Vijay and AR Murugadoss after the blockbusters Thuppaki and Kaththi. Thalapathy 62 is the third collaboration between Vijay and AR Murugadoss after the blockbusters Thuppaki and Kaththi.

Right from the official announcement, Vijay’s next film with AR Murugadoss has been making headlines. Looks like the Thuppaki duo who are joining hands for Thalapathy 62 might get a Deepavali release this year. In a cryptic tweet, AR Murugadoss said “Happy Deepavali folks” leading to heavy speculation that the film will get a Diwali release. Notably, Vijay’s last film Mesal which raked in the moolah was also a Diwali release. If things go as planned, Diwali will see a bumper clash at the box office with two other biggies speculated to join the run. Suriya’s next with Selvaraghavan is expected to hit the screens by Diwali 2018 while there are rumours that Ajith’s Viswasam might also join the Diwali race.

Thalapathy 62 is the third collaboration between Vijay and AR Murugadoss after the blockbusters Thuppaki and Kaththi. Thalapathy 62 is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and will have AR Rahman compose music for the film. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead while Girish Gangadharan will crank the lens for the high budget film. Editor Sreekar Prasad has also been brought on board for the project. Thalapathy 62 will be Vijay’s second project with Rahman consecutively after Mersal, one of the most popular albums in 2017. It will also be the second time Keerthy Suresh is pairing up with Vijay after Bairavaa.

See AR Murugadoss’ latest tweet here:

According to several reports, the project is said to have gone on floors on Friday.

Recently, Vijay did a photo shoot to test his look and the pictures and videos went viral on social media. Sporting a suave look, Vijay was dressed in a dapper black suit as he posed with a cigar and a luxury car.

