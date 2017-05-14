Thalaivar 161: Rajinikanth is not playing Haji Mastan in Pa Ranjith film, say filmmakers

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next movie is in a controversy Superstar Rajinikanth’s next movie is in a controversy

A day after superstar Rajinikanth received a legal notice from gangster Haji Mastan’s ‘foster’ son Sundar Shaekhar, the production house of the actor’s next film, Wunderbar Films, has reacted to the controversy. The official statement has clarified that the upcoming film, which is tentatively called Thalaivar 161, is not based on the life of Haji Mastan as suggested by some media reports.

“There are several speculations doing the rounds in the media regarding our next production, which is directed by Pa.Ranjith with Rajinikanth in the lead role. One of the speculations suggested that the film was inspired by the life of Haji Mastan. Based on the media reports, Haji Mastan’s adopted son Sundar Shaekhar sent a letter to Rajinikanth,” read an official statement from the Wunderbar Films, which is owned by actor Dhanush.

“The Production No 12 ( read Thalaivar 161) is completely a fictional story set in the Mumbai backdrop. The story of the film is not based on any real-life incidents or individuals. Especially, this film is not based on the life of Haji Mastan or any other members of his family,” the statement clarified in order to end all the rumours about the film.

Sundar sent a legal notice to Rajinikanth asking the actor not to portray his father as a “smuggler and an underworld don”. “I further state that you are depicting my God Father and a well-known national political leader as a smuggler and underworld don, which is highly unacceptable and I strongly oppose such misrepresentation of my God Father,” read Sundar’s legal notice which also threatened legal action.

However, the controversy around the film should now settle down following a clear clarification from the makers of Rajinikanth starrer. Thalaivar 161 is the maiden project of Dhanush with his superstar father-in-law Rajinikanth. The shooting of the film is expected to start from the end of this month. The filmmakers, meanwhile, are yet to disclose the full details of the cast and crew. So far only, music composer Santhosh Narayanan has been confirmed to be part of the project.

