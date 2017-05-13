Thalaivar 161: Rajinikanth gets legal notice from Haji Mastan’s ‘adopted son’

Rajinikanth is said to play don Haji Mastan in his next. Rajinikanth is said to play don Haji Mastan in his next.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film, tentatively titled, Thalaivar 161, is yet to go on the floors. But, it seems it is already raking controversy. Sundar Shaekhar, a self-proclaimed adopted son of Haji, has sent a legal notice to the Thalaivar warning him not to portray his ‘father’ in a bad light.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Rajinikanth will be playing a gangster based on the life of Haji, who is touted to be the mentor of Dawood Ibrahim. “Depicting him as smuggler and underworld don is highly unacceptable and defamatory. He was never convicted in any court for smuggling or underworld activities,” Sundar told Deccan Chronicle. However, Sundar was not against making a film on the life of Haji and he has even revealed his interest in bankrolling the film.

Mastan Haider Mirza, popularly known as Haji Mastan, was a Tamil Muslim who migrated to Mumbai when he was eight along with his father. He was an associate of gangsters Karim Lala and Varadarajan Mudaliar, who were involved in smuggling and real estate business. He also financed Bollywood films. Haji allegedly dominated the underworld scene of the city for almost 20 years. Ajay Devgan played a role based on Haji in 2010 film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

Meanwhile, the makers of Thalaivar 161 are yet to confirm as to whether or not Rajinikanth will be playing a role inspired by the life of Haji. The film, which will be directed by Pa Ranjith, will be produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and will have music from Santhosh Narayanan, who had also scored music for Rajinikanth’s last year blockbuster, Kabali. The shooting of the film is expected to begin by the end of this month even as the makers are yet to reveal the names of the full star cast and crew.

