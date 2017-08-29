Thalaivan Varugindran: Vishal gets a new anthem for his birthday

Vishal is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Vishal is celebrating his 40th birthday today.

Actor Vishal who is celebrating his birthday has received a special gift – an anthem for himself! Composer Ishaan Dev has composed a song to mark the actor’s 40th birthday, glorifying his public life. A video was also released along with the song, showcasing snippets of Vishal from his public appearances. The anthem has been sung by Nikkil Mathew, Ishaan Dev with lyrics by Murugan Manthiram. The video has been directed by Ka.Rajiv Gandhi and was launched on the YouTube channel of Vishal Film Factory.

The video exalts Vishal as the new leader, at the helm of a new era. The track is an extravagant shower of praises for Vishal which if he ever steps into politics could be the perfect entry song.The number also has a small rap performed by Emzy Shady. Interestingly the lyrics also include two of his film titles, Aambala and Thimiru. Apart from being a ‘mass hero’, Vishal is currently the president of Tamil Film Producers Council and general secretary of Nadigar Sangam. He also owns the production company Vishal Film Factory.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of Thupparivalan which is set to release on September 15th. The film is directed by Myskkin with music by Arrol Corelli. It also stars Prasanna, Andrea Jeremiah, K.Baghyaraj, Devayani and Simran. The film is a detective story loosely based on Sherlock Holmes and Watson. Vishal was last seen in Kaththi Sandai directed by Suraj with music by Hip Hop Tamizha Aadi.

